Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 661 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,736,000 after acquiring an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 126.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,063 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,296,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,119,000 after acquiring an additional 272,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 22.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,510,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 460,963 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

