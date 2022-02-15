Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $51,000 Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 423.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 42.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

