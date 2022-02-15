Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,000 VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59.
