Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLIN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

GLIN stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

