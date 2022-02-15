Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 569 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 6,338.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

