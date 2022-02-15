Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,387 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 403,268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,962,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,225,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 5.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

