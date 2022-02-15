Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,117 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 142.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after acquiring an additional 141,779 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aaron’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aaron’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 503.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 389,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

AAN stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

