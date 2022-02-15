Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 327 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 182.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,170,000 after purchasing an additional 549,787 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 718,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,747,000 after purchasing an additional 498,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after purchasing an additional 398,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,391,000 after purchasing an additional 172,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

