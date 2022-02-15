RM plc (LON:RM) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

RM plc (LON:RM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from RM’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RM opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.19) on Tuesday. RM has a one year low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 260 ($3.52). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.66. The company has a market cap of £135.46 million and a P/E ratio of 12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

