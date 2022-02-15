Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $171.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

