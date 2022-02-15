Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) & Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Financial Contrast

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Riley Exploration Permian and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian N/A -47.55% -24.35% Vista Oil & Gas 0.24% 2.08% 0.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Vista Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.14 -$65.67 million N/A N/A Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 2.23 -$102.75 million N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vista Oil & Gas.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Riley Exploration Permian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

