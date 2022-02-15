Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €115.00 ($130.68).

ETR RHM opened at €96.08 ($109.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is €87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.73. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 12-month high of €95.24 ($108.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

