RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGCO. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $21.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

