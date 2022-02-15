Reviewing Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Captor Capital and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.02) -30.82

Captor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Captor Capital and Fission Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 159.57%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -22.20% -13.63% -9.73% Fission Uranium N/A -2.47% -2.39%

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Captor Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Captor Capital Company Profile

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

