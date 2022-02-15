Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $208,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,559 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.