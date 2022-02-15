Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of QSR traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.47. 124,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

