Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of QSR traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.47. 124,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.
Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.