Research Analysts Set Expectations for Trimble Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Trimble in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,658 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

