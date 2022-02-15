Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on THC. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

NYSE:THC opened at $81.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $4,126,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

