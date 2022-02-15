Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nautilus, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NYSE:NLS opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $160.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nautilus by 109.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 39,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 45.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 221.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.