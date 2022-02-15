Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after buying an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,425,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,150 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

