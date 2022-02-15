Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.92

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.
REGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.73.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
