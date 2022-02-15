Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.92

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

