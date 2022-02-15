Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Renault has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNLSY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

