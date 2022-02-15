Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 330,417 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 278,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NOA opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $450.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $17.79.
North American Construction Group Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.
