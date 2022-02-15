Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 14.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $268,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE:SEM opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.