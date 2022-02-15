Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,742 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in Stellantis by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after acquiring an additional 477,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stellantis by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 238,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.
Stellantis Profile
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
