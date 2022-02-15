Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIFS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 202.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $360.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $240.97 and a one year high of $432.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

