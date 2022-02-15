Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,183,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of VAALCO Energy worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

EGY stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

