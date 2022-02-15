Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RLMD. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.21. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

