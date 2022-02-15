Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post earnings of $5.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RS opened at $161.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $124.03 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.30 and its 200-day moving average is $154.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

