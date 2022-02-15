Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,876 shares during the quarter. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after buying an additional 1,692,667 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after buying an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 145,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

