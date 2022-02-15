Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce earnings of $9.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.67 and the lowest is $7.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $9.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $45.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.70 to $51.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $47.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.68 to $55.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 6,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $14.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $623.53. The company had a trading volume of 826,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,858. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
