Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

