Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives $33.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,387. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $112,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,344 shares of company stock worth $2,600,128 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

