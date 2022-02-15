Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stabilus (STM)

Stabilus (ETR: STM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2022 – Stabilus was given a new €83.00 ($94.32) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/1/2022 – Stabilus was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

2/1/2022 – Stabilus was given a new €81.00 ($92.05) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/31/2022 – Stabilus was given a new €62.00 ($70.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2022 – Stabilus was given a new €81.00 ($92.05) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/20/2022 – Stabilus was given a new €53.00 ($60.23) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/19/2022 – Stabilus was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

1/18/2022 – Stabilus was given a new €62.00 ($70.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2022 – Stabilus was given a new €84.00 ($95.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/7/2022 – Stabilus was given a new €81.00 ($92.05) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/5/2022 – Stabilus was given a new €62.00 ($70.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of STM opened at €59.10 ($67.16) on Tuesday. Stabilus S.A. has a 52-week low of €56.35 ($64.03) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($82.44). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.