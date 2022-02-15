RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RICK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $618.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $53.99 and a 12 month high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

