Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.92 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after buying an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after buying an additional 434,087 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 235,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,630,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after acquiring an additional 304,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

