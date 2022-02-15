Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of RMBS opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. Rambus has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,086,000 after acquiring an additional 104,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 609,340 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

