Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. 18,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,550. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $372.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 116.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

