Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.
NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. 18,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,550. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $372.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27.
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
About Radiant Logistics
Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radiant Logistics (RLGT)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.