RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RADA Electronic Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

RADA stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $522.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,858,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth $15,658,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after buying an additional 1,241,980 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,579,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 634,327 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.