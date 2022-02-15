Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Position Trimmed by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,005 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.56. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

