Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Down 59.4% in January

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on QNRX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 138,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,133. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $35.52.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.