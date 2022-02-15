Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 1,228,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.7 days.

Shares of QBCRF stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.