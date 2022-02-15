Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,274 shares of company stock valued at $656,108. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.