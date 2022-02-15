Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 339.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $24,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $1,145,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Quanta Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

