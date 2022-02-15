Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57.51 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Quant has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $57.51 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $120.89 or 0.00283672 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005704 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000808 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.01186514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

