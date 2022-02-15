Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $324 million-$326 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.68 million.

XM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.05.

XM traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 14,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $427,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,009,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,827,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 101,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

