Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of QGEN opened at $47.99 on Friday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.