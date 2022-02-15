Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Perion Network in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44.

PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $22.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

