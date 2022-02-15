Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Reduced by Wedbush

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WING. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.78.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $156.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

