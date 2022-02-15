Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.53.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

